Juveniles connected to vandalism at Jefferson County Lake

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Sheriff deputies responded to the Jefferson County Lake on Nov. 12 for a report of vandalism.

Police report two male suspects were caught on security cameras entering the Jefferson Lake and committing the vandalism.

The two suspects caused extensive damage to the public restrooms by breaking toilets and sinks. They also damaged landscaping and trees and stole signage when they left the area on foot.

The pair was also connected to multiple mailbox vandalisms in the area.

On Monday, deputies interviewed two 14-year-old male suspects that were believed to be involved. The suspects cooperated and admitted to the offenses.

The damage sustained during the vandalism is estimated to be more than a $1,000.

The case was forwarded to the prosecutor for charges. The suspect’s names will not be released due to being juveniles.