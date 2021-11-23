Officer involved shooting in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday at about 11:00 a.m., Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies along with assistance from the Blackfoot Police Department attempted to serve multiple arrest warrants on a suspect in the area of 454 W. Hwy 26.

During attempted service of the suspect’s warrants, the suspect attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Police report the suspect then refused commands to stop and sped the vehicle toward a BCSO deputy and a BPD detective, nearly running them over.

Officers and deputies fired on the suspect vehicle, striking the suspect and disabling the vehicle.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon the suspect’s release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Bingham County Jail on his outstanding warrants.

The incident will be under review for additional charges.

This incident is being investigated by the Critical Incident Team, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency.

Police said more details will be made available at a later date.