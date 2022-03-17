Nampa man sentenced for federal gun crimes

BOISE, Idaho (KIF) – A Nampa man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

According to court records, on May 19, 2021, during an Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole search, Daniel Vega, 44, of Nampa, was found in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number. At the time of the search, Vega was on probation because of a 2017 felony conviction and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Vega is a documented gang member with a lengthy criminal history, including two convictions for felony domestic battery.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye also ordered Vega to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Vega pleaded guilty to the federal firearms charges on December 1, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, and the Nampa Police Department, which led to charges.