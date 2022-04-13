Woman pleads guilty to false statement in case involving more than $11 million in government contracts

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Star woman pleaded guilty to making a false statement in connection with government contracts.

According to court records, between October 2012 and May 2018, Vicki Rice, 61, willfully made materially false certifications in the System for Award Management (SAM) that the business CAM Services, Inc. was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Organizing documents for CAM listed F.M. as President, with 51% ownership, and Rice as Vice President, with 49% ownership. F.M. is a service-disabled veteran.

The Government’s investigation revealed Rice, who is not a service-disabled veteran, was the actual controller of CAM. In fact, Rice had control over CAM’s finances, taxes, business records and corporate maintenance, payroll personnel matters, administration, performance under the contracts, and SAM certifications. Rice exercised both day-to-day management and administration over CAM. Rice also exercised long-term decision-making for CAM.

SAM is the primary registrant database for federal contractors that is operated by the General Services Administration. Contractors are required to make multiple certifications in SAM prior to competing for and receiving federal procurement contracts. In addition, contractors are required to submit annual certifications in SAM. In the case of government contracts available to SDVOSBs, contractors must annually certify that their business is, in fact, an SDVOSB.

On behalf of CAM, Rice submitted bids to obtain commissary contracts at two military bases. Both contracts were set aside contracts for SDVOSBs. CAM was awarded both contracts, which had a combined value of over $11 million over five years. According to Rice’s tax returns, Rice earned $480,039 from CAM between 2012 and 2019.

Rice is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the General Services Administration Office of Inspector General, Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, which led to charges.