Canyon County woman sentenced for provider fraud

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Canyon County woman was sentenced Friday, April 29 for Public Assistance Provider Fraud.

39-year-old Tracee Taylor, of Nampa, pleaded guilty in January.

Fourth District Judge James Cawthon sentenced Taylor to a prison term of three years. The judge then suspended the sentence and ordered Taylor to serve three years probation and 200 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay $1,623 in restitution as well as court costs.

The case arose while Taylor was employed at A-1 Home Health Care in Mountain Home. At A-1 Home Health, Taylor was assigned to provide in-home personal care services to two Medicaid clients. An investigation revealed that Taylor worked for the Mountain Home School District and Life Care Centers of America during times she reported she provided services to her A-1 clients. As a result of this fraud, Medicaid funds were paid for services that were not provided.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Department of Health and Welfare.