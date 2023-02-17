Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
Multiple white-tailed deer shot and left to waste near Potlatch

IDFG

POTLATCH, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding multiple white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste south of Potlatch.

At least eight deer were shot and left to waste on the evening of Feb. 12 or early morning of Feb. 13 between Flannigan Creek Road and Morris Road. It is believed the same person or persons were responsible for all of the deer. A similar event was reported and investigated in September and November of 2022; there are consistencies between both of these events, and Fish and Game believes they may be connected. 

Fish and Game is seeking help from the public in solving this crime. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at 208-716-8099, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or make a report via the Fish and Game website. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

