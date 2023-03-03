Emmett man sentenced to 6 years for possessing child pornography

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 54-year-old Emmett man was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.

According to court records, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) determined Rex Lanham III was a member and administer of social media groups where child pornography was being shared. As an administrator, Lanham had the ability to add or remove members from the group. The FBI obtained a federal search warrant for the contents of an online account belonging to Lanham and located child pornography. The FBI subsequently obtained a federal search warrant for Lanham’s residence in Emmett to search for evidence of the possession of child pornography. The FBI seized electronic devices belonging to Lanham and located additional files of child pornography on the devices.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Lanham to serve 15 years of supervised release following his prison sentence and to pay $6,000 in restitution to victims in the images he possessed. Judge Winmill also ordered Lanham to forfeit the electronic devices that were used to commit the offense. As a result of the conviction, Lanham will be required to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the charges.