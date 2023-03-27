2 arrested after search warrant served at Rigby Motel 6

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Police Department was dispatched to Motel 6 at 425 Farnsworth Way on Friday to investigate a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a occupied room.

Officers made contact with occupants of the room identified as James E Baker from Eugene, Oregon and Stephanie E Babb-Hackett from Eugene, Oregon.

Officers later obtained a search warrant for the room and a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to Babb-Hackett, parked in the parking lot.

A K9 and Jefferson County Sheriff’s office deputy did a free air search of the Chevrolet Tahoe, alerting to the presence of illegal narcotics.

Approximately 35 pounds of marijuana, estimated street value of $175,000, was located inside the Motel room and Tahoe along with 21 grams of meth, $816 cash and five firearms.

Baker was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Babb-Hackett was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; oxycodone and unlawful possession of paraphernalia

The Rigby Police Department was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.