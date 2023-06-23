Former Soda Springs girls basketball coach sentenced

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - There were a lot of tears in a packed caribou county courtroom Friday, as a former girls high school basketball coach was sentenced on sexual abuse charges.

52-year old Wade Schvaneveldt had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rape as part of a plea agreement.

He was originally charged with 20 counts of rape.

Judge Mitchell Brown sentenced him to 18 years in prison, eight of those fixed and 10 indeterminate.

The victim in the case took the stand and tearfully told the judge how this had affected her life.

Judge Brown became emotional as well when he praised her for her bravery.

Schvaneveldt was the coach of the Soda Springs High School girls basketball team when the rapes happened, and the victim was one of the players.

When Schvaneveldt gets out of prison, he will have to register as a sex offender, which will make him ineligible to coach any youth sports.