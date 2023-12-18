Police ask for help after string of vandalism

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It seems there are a pair of grinches in Idaho Falls, and the police need your help catching them.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says they are looking for two individuals.

It is believed they could be involved in a string of recent vandalism that includes broken windows in cars and homes.

Police say the vandalism started around Oct. 24.

The vehicles were vandalizes on 7th Street, Orlin Drive, Terry Drive and Laguna Drive.

A $500 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered.

If you have any information, call 208-529-1200.