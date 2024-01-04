Idaho man arrested after flying stolen plane from North Las Vegas into California

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — An Idaho man was arrested after stealing a plane from the North Las Vegas airport, flying it over 100 miles into a southern California airport and eventually running into a desert area after officers inquired about the aircraft.

The man, who is currently in custody in San Bernardino County, faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and taking stolen property across state lines from the incident, which occurred on Saturday, according to the county sheriff’s department.

There could be additional charges in Nevada.