US Attorney Hurwit highlights success of fentanyl distribution prosecution efforts in east Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the results of six separate distribution of fentanyl cases in eastern Idaho.

“The case results announced today reflect stellar work by our prosecutors and staff in our Pocatello branch office,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “Together with our law enforcement partners in the region, our office is rising to meet the challenge that fentanyl trafficking poses to communities in Eastern Idaho. The partnerships that drive these cases will continue to make all of Idaho a terrible place for drug dealers to do business.”

The first was a Pocatello man sentenced to 121 months for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

25-year-old Donny Ray Moreno was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to 121 months in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court records, law enforcement began investigating Moreno for distributing controlled substances in January 2021. The investigation culminated on November 2, 2021, when law enforcement attempted to stop Moreno in Downey, Idaho. Moreno fled from law enforcement in his vehicle at a high rate of speed. During the 45-minute pursuit, Moreno threw 97 grams of fentanyl and a handgun out of his car window. Law enforcement eventually stopped Moreno and later recovered the fentanyl and other items that had been thrown from Moreno’s vehicle.

Judge Nye also ordered Moreno to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Moreno pleaded guilty to the federal charge in January 2024.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the Idaho State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the BADGES Task Force for their investigation.

The second was a California man sentenced to 70 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

40-year-old Andrew Haney of Torrance, CA, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to 70 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court records, in May 2023, Haney obtained 2,000 fentanyl pills in California. He disguised them in candy boxes and transported them to Idaho for the purpose of distribution.

Judge Nye also ordered Haney to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Haney pleaded guilty to the federal charge in December 2023.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the BADGES Task Force including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police for their efforts on this case.

Additionally, this week in U.S. District Court, four more east Idaho defendants pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking cases involving fentanyl.