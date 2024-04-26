US Attorney Hurwit highlights success of fentanyl distribution prosecution efforts in east Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the results of six separate distribution of fentanyl cases in eastern Idaho.
“The case results announced today reflect stellar work by our prosecutors and staff in our Pocatello branch office,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “Together with our law enforcement partners in the region, our office is rising to meet the challenge that fentanyl trafficking poses to communities in Eastern Idaho. The partnerships that drive these cases will continue to make all of Idaho a terrible place for drug dealers to do business.”
The first was a Pocatello man sentenced to 121 months for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
25-year-old Donny Ray Moreno was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to 121 months in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement began investigating Moreno for distributing controlled substances in January 2021. The investigation culminated on November 2, 2021, when law enforcement attempted to stop Moreno in Downey, Idaho. Moreno fled from law enforcement in his vehicle at a high rate of speed. During the 45-minute pursuit, Moreno threw 97 grams of fentanyl and a handgun out of his car window. Law enforcement eventually stopped Moreno and later recovered the fentanyl and other items that had been thrown from Moreno’s vehicle.
Judge Nye also ordered Moreno to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Moreno pleaded guilty to the federal charge in January 2024.
U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the Idaho State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the BADGES Task Force for their investigation.
The second was a California man sentenced to 70 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
40-year-old Andrew Haney of Torrance, CA, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to 70 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court records, in May 2023, Haney obtained 2,000 fentanyl pills in California. He disguised them in candy boxes and transported them to Idaho for the purpose of distribution.
Judge Nye also ordered Haney to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Haney pleaded guilty to the federal charge in December 2023.
U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the BADGES Task Force including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police for their efforts on this case.
Additionally, this week in U.S. District Court, four more east Idaho defendants pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking cases involving fentanyl.
- 29-year-old Teyawnna Marie Littlebull of Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court records, on three occasions between February and May 2023, Littlebull sold more than 200 pills containing fentanyl to another person as part of an investigation led by the Idaho State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Littlebull is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.
- 37-year-old William Brian Thomsonof Menan, ID, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court records, in March 2023, Thomson was pulled over for a traffic violation that resulted in the search of his vehicle. During the search, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 2,000 pills containing fentanyl and a solid gray substance that also tested positive for fentanyl. Thomson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.
- 36-year-old Christopher Bishop of Pocatello pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. A search warrant was served on Bishop’s hotel room in Pocatello in July 2023. BADGES Task Force officers located approximately 1,000 pills containing fentanyl. Bishop is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.
- 35-year-old Jonely Emanuel Rivera-Doblado of Taylorsville, UT, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Rivera-Doblado was arrested by BADGES Task Force officers in Malad, ID. Officers found more than 4,000 pills containing fentanyl in his possession. Rivera-Doblado is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.