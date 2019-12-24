Skip to Content
today at 10:42 am
Published 11:06 am

Bank of Idaho announces personnel change

Jared Phillips
Jared Phillips
Tyler Kraupp
Tyler Kraupp

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bank of Idaho has announced staffing changes it says will help position the institution for the future.

Tyler Kraupp was named Director of Marketing. "We look forward to leveraging Tyler's insights, expertise, and knowledge in this new role," said bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard. "He'll be a great asset to our team as we continue to find new ways to improve the bank's brand and our impact on the communities we serve."

Kraupp will replace Jared Phillips, who was promoted to Senior Branch Banking Officer. "We're equally excited to see Jarod return to his roots in community banking. He'll work with customer-facing staff to make the banking experience more consultative and personal. We place a high priority on building personal connections with our clients," Newgard said.

Established in 1985, Bank of Idaho has opened two new full-service branches in Treasure Valley and one loan production office.

  1. ‘The Bank of Idaho has announced staffing changes it says will help position the institution for the future.

    Tyler Kraupp was named Director of Marketing. “We look forward to leveraging Tyler’s insights, expertise, and knowledge in this new role,” ‘

    Boy is that a crock! Those MBA words that are available for each and every business. Sounds like something they took from the Idaho National Laboratory without proper reference.

