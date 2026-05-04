Skip to Content
Idaho

Idaho Gives campaign returns to support nonprofits statewide

KIFI
By
May 4, 2026 6:18 PM
Published 6:25 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s annual statewide giving campaign, Idaho Gives, is back, encouraging donations to nonprofit organizations across the state.

The campaign began Monday and runs through Thursday, May 7.

Organizers say hundreds of Idaho-based nonprofits are participating this year, representing a wide range of causes, including housing, education, community services and the arts.

Several events are also taking place across eastern Idaho as part of the campaign, giving residents opportunities to connect with local organizations and learn more about their work.

Idaho Gives is designed to raise both funds and awareness for nonprofits serving communities throughout the state.

A full list of participating organizations and events can be found on the Idaho Gives website.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.