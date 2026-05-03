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Custom drinks are a dice roll away – Roll For Soda

KIFI
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today at 4:28 PM
Published 4:36 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The owners of Pick Me Up Drinks, Amy and Zac Martin, created a series combining their love of fantasy with their custom drinks. Their series is called Roll For Soda, and it is on multiple social media platforms. They roll the dice from Dungeons and Dragons to decide on the different flavors, add-ins, and bases to add to the custom drinks.

"You're just letting the dice make the decisions for you," Amy explained. "And I was watching these [TikTok] videos and I thought, we have so many options at Pick Me Up, why not turn this into a fun game where we roll a dice and we just see what it gives us?"

With nearly 500 million views on the social media, they have found a supportive fanbase. From parents with their kids, to couples, to many around the region or worldwide all tuning in to watch this local shop.

"But we've had we had a proposal," Amy and Zac said. "So right now, lots of birthdays, lots of achievements that people have marked with shout outs, which is so fun. Yeah, but it's fun to be a part of people's lives in a different way."

From a love of fantasy to an adoring community, they have touched millions of people's lives.

For more about the series, click HERE.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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