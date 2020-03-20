3 steps to staying in business during COVID-19 outbreak

Economy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A night out for the family has changed during the outbreak.

Businesses are shifting policies to keep us safe, entertained and fed during operating hours.

The coronavirus has infected many family budgets and their spending for the worse.

Businesses have felt the pain too, but there could be a glimmer of hope.



"If you are starting to see a decline in your customers and your overall business, then it's time to make a plan," said Jeremy Johnson marketplace manager with the Better Business Bureau.

Experts say the first step is to assess the situation.

Anticipate the impact your business will face.

"The best thing that businesses can do right now is look at all the scenarios. Innovate and see if maybe there's a different way to change things. Elevate your business for posable changes heading its way and how you will adapt to these times," said Johnson.

Make a plan on how you can withstand the impact by getting creative with the resources you already have.

"As a business owner, how will you withstand the impact? Involve your employees. A lot of employees who are doing the daily tasks know what's involved in running the business. That is a great way to bounce ideas off each other to create more success in this time," said Johnson.

If you're left with no other choice but to close your doors, make a plan for when it's time to return to normal.

"This is a perfect time to start initiating that plan. When things do turn around and you're ready to open, you will need to know how you're going to reopen and get business up and going again. This is the time to start making that plan," said Johnson.

If you have changed your business plan the BBB recommends locking strong communication with your customers.

Let them know what changes have been made and how they can continue to rely on your service so you can keep your doors open.