Local elementary raises money to buy shoes for kids in need

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pizza is a great way to celebrate, especially when your school is the top fundraiser out of hundreds of other elementary schools.

Fairview Elementary in Idaho Falls was a top contributor to the $25,735 raised for East Idaho Credit Unions annual Kicks for Kids Program.

The money raised is used to buy shoes for kids in need in East Idaho.

Fairview was one of two other elementary schools that were awarded a pizza party.

The elementary worked towards their success by having an internal ‘penny war.’

"All the classes were collecting coins and those were 'positive money,' and they brought in dollar bills to sabotage each other, which would bring the totals down. So we ran it all week and every day we would announce which class was leading and then the kids would come in the next day and sabotage each other and it was just a lot of fun. It was very competitive and they really got into it,” said PTO member and parent, Dana Nelson.

Fairview Elementary is one of two elementary schools from the whole state nominated for the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon School Award.