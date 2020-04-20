State Board of Education special meeting scheduled Monday

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday to continue discussions on impacts to Idaho’s public education system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special Board meeting begins at 3 p.m. (MDT) and will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s Facebook page.

Some agenda items include overviews from Idaho Public Television and the Idaho Digital Learning Academy about how they are helping schools statewide conduct distance learning.

The meeting will be the latest series of weekly special Board meetings that started in late March and are held each Monday afternoon.

You can view the meeting agenda posted on the State Board website.