Elder L. Whitney Clayton to speak at online spring semester commencement ceremony

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Brigham Young University-Idaho will broadcast an online commencement service to celebrate and recognize Spring Semester 2020 graduates.

Elder L. Whitney Clayton, Senior President of the Quorums of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address the 2,558 graduates in an online commencement ceremony on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. MDT at www.byui.edu/live/video.

The university will award 2,080 bachelor’s degrees and 504 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,504 are women and 1,054 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,801 of this semester’s graduates, while 756 of the graduates are online students, and 640 of those graduating started their college career as PathwayConnect students.

Elder Clayton will be accompanied at BYU-Idaho’s spring commencement by General Authority Seventy and Church Educational System Commissioner Elder Paul V. Johnson.