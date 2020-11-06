PCSD 25 secondary hybrid schedule adjusted

Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Earlier this week, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees directed a survey to be sent out to staff and families.

As a result of the survey feedback received, the hybrid schedule will be adjusted to switch the full remote learning day from Wednesday to Friday.

This schedule adjustment will be in effect for at least the first six weeks of the second trimester, which begins Monday, Nov. 16 and will continue through at least Friday, Jan. 15.

Secondary learners on the hybrid schedule will continue to receive both face-to-face and remote instruction five days per week.

Group A will attend school in-person on Monday/Wednesday, and Group B will attend school in-person on Tuesday/Thursday with Friday being a remote learning day for all.

At this time, there is no change to the elementary schedule.

The Board will reassess the instructional model at a special meeting the week of January 4-8. The special meeting will be open to the public. The meeting date and time will be announced once it is confirmed.