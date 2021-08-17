Skip to Content
2021-08-17
123 Idaho schools to receive fresh fruit and vegetable grants

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at 123 schools across Idaho will receive free fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming school year thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. 

These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received school year 2021-22 FFVP grants:

School DistrictSchool NameAward Amount
American Falls S.D.   #381Hillcrest Elementary School$25,650.00
American Falls S.D.   #381J.R. Simplot Elementary School$25,725.00
Blackfoot S.D.   #055Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade$20,250.00
Blackfoot S.D.   #055Donald D. Stalker Elementary School$17,100.00
Blackfoot S.D.   #055Fort Hall Elementary School$9,750.00
Blackfoot S.D.   #055Groveland Elementary School$17,175.00
Blackfoot S.D.   #055I T Stoddard Elementary School$28,650.00
Blackfoot S.D.   #055Ridge Crest Elementary School$27,300.00
Bliss S.D.   #234Bliss School$3,525.00
Boise S.D.   #001Garfield Elementary School$18,300.00
Boise S. D.   #001Grace Jordan Elementary$28,800.00
Boise S. D.   #001Hawthorne Elementary School$13,050.00
Boise S. D.   #001Hillcrest Elementary School$20,175.00
Boise S. D.   #001Horizon Elementary School$30,825.00
Boise S. D.   #001Jefferson Elementary School$15,075.00
Boise S. D.   #001Koelsch Elementary School$20,175.00
Boise S. D.   #001Morley Nelson Elementary$28,350.00
Boise S. D.   #001Whitney Elementary School$28,725.00
Boise S. D.   #001Whittier Elementary School$32,325.00
Boise S. D.   #001William Howard Taft Elementary School$16,875.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Bridgewater Elementary$32,100.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Falls Valley Elementary School$23,700.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Hillview Elementary School$33,600.00
Bonneville Jt. S.D.   #93Tiebreaker Elementary School$33,075.00
Boundary County S.D.   #101Naples Elementary School$6,750.00
Boundary County S.D.   #101Valley View Elementary School$25,725.00
Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365Grand View Elementary School$5,250.00
Buhl S.D.   #412Popplewell Elementary School$40,875.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Jefferson Middle School$13,500.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Lewis & Clark Elementary$27,750.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Lincoln Elementary School$23,475.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Sacajawea Elementary School$31,950.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Syringa Middle School$15,075.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Van Buren Elementary School$39,825.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Washington Elementary School$36,600.00
Caldwell S.D.   #132Wilson Elementary School$34,050.00
Castleford S.D.   #417Castleford School$14,100.00
Challis S.D.   #181Challis Elementary School$10,350.00
Clark County S.D.   #161Lindy Ross Elementary$4,800.00
Coeur D'Alene S.D.   #271Borah Elementary School$23,250.00
Coeur D'Alene S.D.   #271Bryan Elementary School$26,925.00
Council S.D.  #013Council Elementary School$11,175.00
Culdesac Jt. S.D.   #342Culdesac School$5,025.00
Dietrich S.D.   #314Dietrich School$7,950.00
Emmett S.D.   #221Kenneth Carberry Intermediate$36,975.00
Emmett S.D.   #221Shadow Butte Elementary School$34,125.00
Glenns Ferry S.D.   #192Glenns Ferry Schools$14,550.00
Gooding Jt. S.D   #231Gooding Elementary School$49,500.00
Hagerman S.D.   #233Hagerman Elementary School$11,025.00
Hansen S.D.   #415Hansen Schools$12,375.00
Heritage Academy Inc.Heritage Academy$9,600.00
Heritage Community Charter SchoolHCCS$30,900.00
Homedale Jt. S.D.   #370Homedale Elementary School$35,250.00
Homedale Jt. S.D.   #370Homedale Middle School$14,025.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091A H Bush Elementary School$22,800.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Dora Erickson Elementary School$27,450.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Ethel Boyes Elementary School$38,400.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Foxhollow Elementary School$27,825.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Hawthorne Elementary School$20,325.00
Idaho Falls S.D.   #091Theresa Bunker Elementary$20,475.00
Idaho School for the Deaf and BlindIdaho School for the Deaf & Blind$2,775.00
Jefferson Jt. S.D.   #251Harwood Elementary School$26,925.00
Jefferson Jt. S.D.   #251Roberts Elementary School$11,175.00
Jerome S.D.   #261Horizon Elementary School$43,125.00
Jerome S.D.   #261Jefferson Elementary School$42,900.00
Jerome S.D.   #261Summit Elementary$45,375.00
Kamiah Jt. S.D.   #304Kamiah Schools$15,150.00
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Hope Elementary School$7,350.00
Lake Pend Oreille S.D.   #084Kootenai Elementary School$27,450.00
Lakeland S.D.   #272John Brown Elementary School$20,325.00
Lakeland S.D.   #272Spirit Lake Elementary School$22,425.00
Lapwai S.D.   #341Lapwai Elementary School$17,250.00
Lapwai S.D.   #341Lapwai Jr - Sr High School$2,550.00
Lewiston S.D.   #340McGhee Elementary School$19,650.00
Marsing Jt. S.D.   #363Marsing Schools$33,525.00
Meadows Valley S.D. #011Meadows Valley Elementary$5,925.00
Minidoka County S.D.   #331East Minico Middle School$12,075.00
Minidoka County S.D.   #331Heyburn Elementary School$37,350.00
Minidoka County S.D.   #331West Minico Middle School$12,375.00
Mountain View S.D. #244Clearwater Valley Elementary$11,250.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Centennial Elementary School$28,125.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Central Elementary$19,650.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Endeavor Elementary School$31,875.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Greenhurst Elementary School$17,550.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Iowa Elementary$30,900.00
Nampa S.D.   #131New Horizon Elementary$37,200.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Park Ridge Elementary$17,250.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Sherman Elementary$31,650.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Snake River Elementary$22,500.00
Nampa S.D.   #131Willow Creek Elementary School$38,250.00
North Valley AcademyNorth Valley$8,550.00
Notus S.D.   #135Notus Elementary School$12,075.00
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Orofino Elementary School$25,575.00
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Peck Elementary School$1,875.00
Orofino Jt. S.D.   #171Timberline Schools$6,000.00
Parma S.D.   #137Maxine Johnson Elementary$28,575.00
Payette S.D.   #371Payette Primary School$27,825.00
Payette S.D.   #371Westside Elementary School$15,000.00
Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D.   #044Lakeside Elementary School$15,225.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School$37,950.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Greenacres Elementary School$22,950.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Jefferson Elementary School$26,475.00
Pocatello S.D. #025Tendoy Elementary School$15,225.00
Richfield S.D.   #316Richfield School$8,325.00
Shoshone S.D.   #312Shoshone Elementary School$16,800.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Bickel Elementary School$15,375.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Harrison Elementary School$25,575.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411I B Perrine Elementary School$34,275.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Lincoln Elementary School$28,200.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Morningside Elementary School$28,350.00
Twin Falls S.D.   #411Oregon Trail Elementary School$38,550.00
Wallace S.D.   #393Silver Hills Elementary School$19,875.00
Weiser S.D.   #431Park Intermediate School$16,050.00
Weiser S.D.   #431Pioneer Primary School$29,475.00
Wendell S.D.   #232Wendell Elementary School$31,500.00
Wendell S.D.   #232Wendell Middle School$13,800.00
West Ada S.D.   #002McMillan Elementary School$16,050.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Meridian Elementary School$27,450.00
West Ada S.D.   #002Ustick Elementary School$28,800.00
West Bonner County S.D. #083Idaho Hill Elementary School$9,075.00
West Bonner County S.D. #083Priest River Elementary School$25,800.00
West Jefferson S.D.   #253Hamer Elementary School$2,850.00
West Jefferson S.D.   #253Terreton Elem - Jr High School$19,050.00

Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation.  This helps ensure that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.

“Children love the wide variety of tasty fruits and veggies, including items seldom seen in Idaho grocery stores,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “It is an effective, fun way to increase healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout our state.”

Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, and all grants are contingent on the availability of USDA funds. Schools are reimbursed for providing the fresh fruits and vegetables to all students within the school day, at a different time than the school meal programs operate.

