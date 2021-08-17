123 Idaho schools to receive fresh fruit and vegetable grants

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at 123 schools across Idaho will receive free fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming school year thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day.

These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received school year 2021-22 FFVP grants:

School District School Name Award Amount

American Falls S.D. #381 Hillcrest Elementary School $25,650.00 American Falls S.D. #381 J.R. Simplot Elementary School $25,725.00 Blackfoot S.D. #055 Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade $20,250.00 Blackfoot S.D. #055 Donald D. Stalker Elementary School $17,100.00 Blackfoot S.D. #055 Fort Hall Elementary School $9,750.00 Blackfoot S.D. #055 Groveland Elementary School $17,175.00 Blackfoot S.D. #055 I T Stoddard Elementary School $28,650.00 Blackfoot S.D. #055 Ridge Crest Elementary School $27,300.00 Bliss S.D. #234 Bliss School $3,525.00 Boise S.D. #001 Garfield Elementary School $18,300.00 Boise S. D. #001 Grace Jordan Elementary $28,800.00 Boise S. D. #001 Hawthorne Elementary School $13,050.00 Boise S. D. #001 Hillcrest Elementary School $20,175.00 Boise S. D. #001 Horizon Elementary School $30,825.00 Boise S. D. #001 Jefferson Elementary School $15,075.00 Boise S. D. #001 Koelsch Elementary School $20,175.00 Boise S. D. #001 Morley Nelson Elementary $28,350.00 Boise S. D. #001 Whitney Elementary School $28,725.00 Boise S. D. #001 Whittier Elementary School $32,325.00 Boise S. D. #001 William Howard Taft Elementary School $16,875.00 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Bridgewater Elementary $32,100.00 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Falls Valley Elementary School $23,700.00 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Hillview Elementary School $33,600.00 Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93 Tiebreaker Elementary School $33,075.00 Boundary County S.D. #101 Naples Elementary School $6,750.00 Boundary County S.D. #101 Valley View Elementary School $25,725.00 Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365 Grand View Elementary School $5,250.00 Buhl S.D. #412 Popplewell Elementary School $40,875.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Jefferson Middle School $13,500.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Lewis & Clark Elementary $27,750.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Lincoln Elementary School $23,475.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Sacajawea Elementary School $31,950.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Syringa Middle School $15,075.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Van Buren Elementary School $39,825.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Washington Elementary School $36,600.00 Caldwell S.D. #132 Wilson Elementary School $34,050.00 Castleford S.D. #417 Castleford School $14,100.00 Challis S.D. #181 Challis Elementary School $10,350.00 Clark County S.D. #161 Lindy Ross Elementary $4,800.00 Coeur D'Alene S.D. #271 Borah Elementary School $23,250.00 Coeur D'Alene S.D. #271 Bryan Elementary School $26,925.00 Council S.D. #013 Council Elementary School $11,175.00 Culdesac Jt. S.D. #342 Culdesac School $5,025.00 Dietrich S.D. #314 Dietrich School $7,950.00 Emmett S.D. #221 Kenneth Carberry Intermediate $36,975.00 Emmett S.D. #221 Shadow Butte Elementary School $34,125.00 Glenns Ferry S.D. #192 Glenns Ferry Schools $14,550.00 Gooding Jt. S.D #231 Gooding Elementary School $49,500.00 Hagerman S.D. #233 Hagerman Elementary School $11,025.00 Hansen S.D. #415 Hansen Schools $12,375.00 Heritage Academy Inc. Heritage Academy $9,600.00 Heritage Community Charter School HCCS $30,900.00 Homedale Jt. S.D. #370 Homedale Elementary School $35,250.00 Homedale Jt. S.D. #370 Homedale Middle School $14,025.00 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 A H Bush Elementary School $22,800.00 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Dora Erickson Elementary School $27,450.00 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Ethel Boyes Elementary School $38,400.00 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Foxhollow Elementary School $27,825.00 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Hawthorne Elementary School $20,325.00 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Theresa Bunker Elementary $20,475.00 Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind $2,775.00 Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251 Harwood Elementary School $26,925.00 Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251 Roberts Elementary School $11,175.00 Jerome S.D. #261 Horizon Elementary School $43,125.00 Jerome S.D. #261 Jefferson Elementary School $42,900.00 Jerome S.D. #261 Summit Elementary $45,375.00 Kamiah Jt. S.D. #304 Kamiah Schools $15,150.00 Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084 Hope Elementary School $7,350.00 Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084 Kootenai Elementary School $27,450.00 Lakeland S.D. #272 John Brown Elementary School $20,325.00 Lakeland S.D. #272 Spirit Lake Elementary School $22,425.00 Lapwai S.D. #341 Lapwai Elementary School $17,250.00 Lapwai S.D. #341 Lapwai Jr - Sr High School $2,550.00 Lewiston S.D. #340 McGhee Elementary School $19,650.00 Marsing Jt. S.D. #363 Marsing Schools $33,525.00 Meadows Valley S.D. #011 Meadows Valley Elementary $5,925.00 Minidoka County S.D. #331 East Minico Middle School $12,075.00 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Heyburn Elementary School $37,350.00 Minidoka County S.D. #331 West Minico Middle School $12,375.00 Mountain View S.D. #244 Clearwater Valley Elementary $11,250.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Centennial Elementary School $28,125.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Central Elementary $19,650.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Endeavor Elementary School $31,875.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Greenhurst Elementary School $17,550.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Iowa Elementary $30,900.00 Nampa S.D. #131 New Horizon Elementary $37,200.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Park Ridge Elementary $17,250.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Sherman Elementary $31,650.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Snake River Elementary $22,500.00 Nampa S.D. #131 Willow Creek Elementary School $38,250.00 North Valley Academy North Valley $8,550.00 Notus S.D. #135 Notus Elementary School $12,075.00 Orofino Jt. S.D. #171 Orofino Elementary School $25,575.00 Orofino Jt. S.D. #171 Peck Elementary School $1,875.00 Orofino Jt. S.D. #171 Timberline Schools $6,000.00 Parma S.D. #137 Maxine Johnson Elementary $28,575.00 Payette S.D. #371 Payette Primary School $27,825.00 Payette S.D. #371 Westside Elementary School $15,000.00 Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D. #044 Lakeside Elementary School $15,225.00 Pocatello S.D. #025 Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School $37,950.00 Pocatello S.D. #025 Greenacres Elementary School $22,950.00 Pocatello S.D. #025 Jefferson Elementary School $26,475.00 Pocatello S.D. #025 Tendoy Elementary School $15,225.00 Richfield S.D. #316 Richfield School $8,325.00 Shoshone S.D. #312 Shoshone Elementary School $16,800.00 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Bickel Elementary School $15,375.00 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Harrison Elementary School $25,575.00 Twin Falls S.D. #411 I B Perrine Elementary School $34,275.00 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Lincoln Elementary School $28,200.00 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Morningside Elementary School $28,350.00 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Oregon Trail Elementary School $38,550.00 Wallace S.D. #393 Silver Hills Elementary School $19,875.00 Weiser S.D. #431 Park Intermediate School $16,050.00 Weiser S.D. #431 Pioneer Primary School $29,475.00 Wendell S.D. #232 Wendell Elementary School $31,500.00 Wendell S.D. #232 Wendell Middle School $13,800.00 West Ada S.D. #002 McMillan Elementary School $16,050.00 West Ada S.D. #002 Meridian Elementary School $27,450.00 West Ada S.D. #002 Ustick Elementary School $28,800.00 West Bonner County S.D. #083 Idaho Hill Elementary School $9,075.00 West Bonner County S.D. #083 Priest River Elementary School $25,800.00 West Jefferson S.D. #253 Hamer Elementary School $2,850.00 West Jefferson S.D. #253 Terreton Elem - Jr High School $19,050.00

Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This helps ensure that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.

“Children love the wide variety of tasty fruits and veggies, including items seldom seen in Idaho grocery stores,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “It is an effective, fun way to increase healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout our state.”

Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, and all grants are contingent on the availability of USDA funds. Schools are reimbursed for providing the fresh fruits and vegetables to all students within the school day, at a different time than the school meal programs operate.