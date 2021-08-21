Wyoming reports 96.46% participation rate on 2020-21 statewide assessment

Education

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Wyoming successfully administered the statewide assessment to 96.46% of its students in spring of 2021.

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will release the 2020-21 statewide assessment results on Tuesday.

“Wyoming schools went above and beyond to ensure that WY-TOPP was safely administered to as many students as possible,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “While in normal years participation rate is secondary to performance scores, our high participation in light of the COVID situation is a win for Wyoming,” Balow said.

Results from the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and information about specific student groups will be discussed at a media conference starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Superintendent Balow and other WDE representatives will discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.