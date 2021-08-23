Pay for Idaho teachers lower than neighboring states, new report finds

Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – During the last several years, Idaho has made efforts to increase the pay for our elementary and high school teachers.

But Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy's latest report found teacher salaries fall behind many of our neighboring states.

According to the report, Idaho's average salary was around $53,000.

Only two regional states had lower pay, Utah at just more than $52,800 and Montana where the pay came in at just more than $52,000.

The state with the highest salary was Washington coming at at nearly $73,000.

“Teachers are frontline workers charged with the critical job of addressing the impacts of learning loss from the pandemic,” said Kirsten Pochop, policy analyst with the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. “Policymakers would be wise to make the continued investments needed to ensure kids can succeed and our state has the workforce needed to keep our businesses strong and power our recovery from the recession.”

You can read the full report HERE.