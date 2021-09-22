Counselors on campus after Tiebreaker Elementary teacher passes away

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A tragic loss for the Tiebreaker Elementary community.

The principal sent out an email out to parents and staff saying, "We regret to inform you that one of our teachers, karen willert, passed away last night."

Mrs. Willert had been at home sick for about two weeks before her passing.

A family member told the district she had symptoms associated with COVID-19; however, no cause of death was released.

Mrs. Willert served the community for many years.

Her passing may continue to affect the lives that she touched.

The Bonneville School District has counselors and mental health professionals offering support for those who need it.