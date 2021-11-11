Skip to Content
today at 10:33 AM
SDE awards grant funds to help 16 Idaho schools upgrade kitchen equipment

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded federal grant funding to help 16 Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

SDE awarded $119,303 through its Child Nutrition Programs.

Schools receiving 2021 grant awards include:

SFA SiteEquipmentGrant Award
Gooding School DistrictGooding ElementarySteam Table$7,270.05
Idaho Falls School DistrictCompass AcademyDouble Door Refrigerator$3,644.92
Plummer Worley School DistrictLakeside ElementaryConvection Steamer$7,794.99
Forge International School Combination Oven$21,150.99
Emmett School DistrictEmmett Middle SchoolDouble Stack Convection Oven$8,380.00
Payette School DistrictWestside ElementaryUpright Freezer$3,300.00
Heritage Academy Convection Oven$6,377.77
Potlatch School District Gas Range$8,963.00
Homedale School DistrictHomedale High SchoolProofing Cabinet$3,066.00
Cascade School DistrictCascade Elementary/Jr/Sr HighRange with Convection Oven$8,395.00
Kimberly School DistrictKimberly ElementaryOven$5,614.01
Twin Falls School DistrictOregon Trail ElementaryHot Holding Cabinet$1,813.50
Wendell School DistrictWendell High SchoolFreezer$15,967.00
Vision Charter School Holding Cabinet$6,375.60
Richfield School District Walk In Cooler$6,165.00
Wilder School District Walk In Freezer$5,025.17

Thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Assistance Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and ovens to a steam table and a walk-in cooler.

The application process was competitive, with 17 School Food Authorities (SFAs) submitting grant applications totaling more than $167,761 in equipment requests.  Factors in the selection process included consideration of the age of the school’s food service equipment, availability of state and local funding for equipment purchases, strategies for adopting lunchroom changes to provide more convenience and appeal, and opportunities for meaningful impacts on meals’ nutrition and quality.

Grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds.

More information about Child Nutrition Programs and SDE grant opportunities is available on the State Department of Education website.

