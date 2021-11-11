SDE awards grant funds to help 16 Idaho schools upgrade kitchen equipment

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded federal grant funding to help 16 Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

SDE awarded $119,303 through its Child Nutrition Programs.

Schools receiving 2021 grant awards include:

SFA Site Equipment Grant Award Gooding School District Gooding Elementary Steam Table $7,270.05 Idaho Falls School District Compass Academy Double Door Refrigerator $3,644.92 Plummer Worley School District Lakeside Elementary Convection Steamer $7,794.99 Forge International School Combination Oven $21,150.99 Emmett School District Emmett Middle School Double Stack Convection Oven $8,380.00 Payette School District Westside Elementary Upright Freezer $3,300.00 Heritage Academy Convection Oven $6,377.77 Potlatch School District Gas Range $8,963.00 Homedale School District Homedale High School Proofing Cabinet $3,066.00 Cascade School District Cascade Elementary/Jr/Sr High Range with Convection Oven $8,395.00 Kimberly School District Kimberly Elementary Oven $5,614.01 Twin Falls School District Oregon Trail Elementary Hot Holding Cabinet $1,813.50 Wendell School District Wendell High School Freezer $15,967.00 Vision Charter School Holding Cabinet $6,375.60 Richfield School District Walk In Cooler $6,165.00 Wilder School District Walk In Freezer $5,025.17

Thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Assistance Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and ovens to a steam table and a walk-in cooler.

The application process was competitive, with 17 School Food Authorities (SFAs) submitting grant applications totaling more than $167,761 in equipment requests. Factors in the selection process included consideration of the age of the school’s food service equipment, availability of state and local funding for equipment purchases, strategies for adopting lunchroom changes to provide more convenience and appeal, and opportunities for meaningful impacts on meals’ nutrition and quality.

Grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds.

More information about Child Nutrition Programs and SDE grant opportunities is available on the State Department of Education website.