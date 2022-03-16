Challenge Hunger is helping to provide lunches over spring break

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Challenge Hunger is teaming up with The Hall Foundation, Good 2 Go stores and Broulim's to be able to provide lunches for students in need over their spring break.

On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers packed 289 school lunches at the Good 2 Go headquarters. The three companies together donated the 289 lunches. The lunches were then packed up and sent to each local school across Idaho Falls.

Each school has already selected the students that they believe need these lunches the most. These are the students who rely on school lunches as their primary meal per day and don't have many other chances to eat good food. These lunches are given to each student to use as their meal for each day over spring break.