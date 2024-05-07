Closed burning season begins May 10

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Burn Permits are required annually between May 10 and Oct. 20.

Obtaining a burn permit ensures your burn is in compliance with Idaho law (Idaho Code 38-115).

Who needs a permit

Individuals living outside city limits anywhere in Idaho, who plan to burn for any reason including yard waste and crop residue must obtain a burn permit. Recreational campfires do not require a burn permit.

How to get a Burn Permit

Visit the self-service website HERE. Permits are available seven days a week and are immediately issued and valid. A permit may also be issued by your local IDL office. Burn Permits are free and good for 10 days. You must have your permit with you when burning. No matter where you want to burn and what you plan to burn, our system will either issue you the burn permit you need on the spot or tell you which entity to contact for alternate or additional permits. Using burnpermits.idaho.gov also connects you to tips for safe burning practices.

Why get a Burn Permit

Obtaining a burn permit lets fire managers know where permitted burning is occurring so they can respond more quickly. Permits also help prevent false runs to fires that are reported to dispatch, saving firefighting resources for instances when they truly are needed. And it is the law.

How to know if burning is allowed

Using burnpermits.idaho.gov will inform you of current fire restrictions in place statewide. However, some local jurisdictions and counties may have other fire restrictions in place. Always check with your local fire department or county sheriff’s office before burning.

Air quality restrictions

Burners in Idaho must check with the respective Tribe (within Reservation boundaries) or DEQ to ensure there are no air quality restrictions in place. DEQ regulates all open burning outside the five Tribal Reservation boundaries. For more information on what can be burned, click HERE. For allowable burning within Tribal Reservation boundaries, contact the respective Tribal government.