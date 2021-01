Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Recover out Loud event took place Friday at the parking lot of the ISU Bennion Student Union Building in Idaho Falls.

In the past, we would see a lot of people gathered for the event, but this year, it's more like a trunk or treat because of the pandemic.

It is put on by District Seven Probation and Parole to show support for people that are re-entering the community.