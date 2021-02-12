IFFD investigates report of smoke at Bonneville High School

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene at Bonneville High School for a report of smoke inside the school.

The administrative staff smelled smoke and called 9-1-1.

The fire department said there are no active flames and nothing was showing from the outside of the school when firefighters arrived.

Most occupants were out of the school at the time that dispatch received the call.

IFFD is inside the building checking for potential HVAC or electrical issues.

Traffic is heavy due to after school traffic, so Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies have the roads closed off.