Great Easter Egg Hunt set for April 3
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Great Easter Egg Hunt is back this year with a new location at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.
The 6th annual free outdoor event is Saturday, April 3 starting at 10 a.m.
Egg hunts are divided by age group. Start times for each age group are as follows:
- 10:05 a.m. – 1-2-year-old
- 10:20 a.m. – 3-4-year-old
- 10:35 a.m. – 5-6-year-old
- 10:50 a.m. – 7-8-year-old
- 11:05 a.m. – 9-12-year-old
Masks and social distancing is encouraged for all participants.
The Waterfront at Snake River Landing is located at 1220 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls.
