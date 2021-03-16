IFFD hosts international speaker and best-selling author

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - If you see emergency response vehicles outside the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts near Idaho Falls High School over the next couple of days, there is no need to worry.

“In fact, it’s quite the opposite,” IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson said. “We are very fortunate to have an internationally recognized speaker here training area firefighters. Not only does he have more than 26 years of experience in the fire service, but he has also set many standards for leadership, customer service, team building and officer development."

Deputy Fire Chief (ret) Frank Viscuso is a best-selling author, entrepreneur and speaker who is teaching leadership concepts from his book, “Step Up & Lead.”

The training, sponsored by the Idaho Falls Fire Department, is free for attendees.

“Although attendance is limited due to COVID-19 guidelines, we are pleased to have firefighters from thirteen different departments in attendance,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

According to the Step Up & Lead website, Viscuso has served more than 26 years on the Kearny, NJ Fire Department. He is a columnist for Fire Engineering magazine and the author of several books, including the best-sellers Step Up and Lead, Step Up Your Teamwork, and Common Valor. Throughout his career, Viscuso has helped develop promotional exams, written more than sixty Standard Operating Guidelines, and acquired millions in grant money.

“This training was also made possible by our Municipal Services Department which manages the Civic Center, a facility large enough to keep our responders physically distanced, and by the staff at Eastern Idaho Public Health who we consulted with to ensure appropriate safety precautions were in place,” Nelson said.