Police search for missing person

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently looking for a 45-year-old man who was last seen in Idaho Falls.

Keith Elliot was last seen on or around January 16, 2021, and was recently reported missing.

Elliot may be in the Idaho Falls or Pocatello area and maybe driving a blue 2000 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone who has seen Elliot since mid-January or who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.