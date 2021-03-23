Idaho Falls Power recognized as Reliable Public Power Provider

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Public Power Association awarded Idaho Falls Power a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation for providing reliable and safe electric service.

Of the 2,000 public power communities in the United States, Idaho Falls Power is one of only 275 utilities that hold the RP3 designation.

“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.

Criteria to receive the designation include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

Idaho Falls Power was last recognized with the RP3 designation in 2018. This year’s designation is the “Diamond” level, or the highest level a public power entity can achieve. This designation is one step higher than three years ago.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best public power utilities in the U.S.,” said Bear Prairie, General Manager of Idaho Falls Power. “This is the recognition of a lot of hard work from a dedicated team who are committed to reliable and affordable service to our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We remain committed to continuing to find and implement ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”