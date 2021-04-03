Part of Lindsay Boulevard to close starting April 5

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A portion of Lindsay Boulevard will close for 20 days to allow construction crews to work on the railroad tracks near the Snake River Animal Shelter.

The project begins Monday, April 5, 2021.

During construction, traffic will be detoured along Old Butte Road (North 26th West) between Broadway and East 49th North.

The project entails correcting the super-elevation at the railroad tracks and requires full road closure for the duration of the project.