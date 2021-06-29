Several Idaho Falls roads scheduled for chip sealing
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - HK Contractors will be chip sealing, brooming and fog coating several city streets beginning Sunday.
Those streets are:
- Burgundy Drive, Harvest to N cul-de-sac
- Brookside Drive, cul-de-sac to Stonebrook Lane
- Castlerock Lane, S Holmes to Stonebrook Lane
- Charleston Lane, N cul-de-sac to Harvest Run
- Charleston Circle, end to Charleston Lane
- Cobblestone Lane, Nathan Drive to E Sunnyside Road
- Harvest Circle, cul-de-sac to Stonebrook Lane
- Harvest Run, Burgundy Drive to Stonebrook Lane
- Harvest Run, cul-de-sac to Harvest Run
- Holmes Avenue, 150 feet south of Castlerock Lane to Sunnyside Road
- Nathan Circle, cul-de-sac to Nathan Drive
- Nathan Drive, Leesburg Lane to Sunnyside Road
- Stone Run Lane, Cobblestone to Stonebrook Lane
- Stone Run Lane, cul-de-sac to Cobblestone Lane
- Stonebrook Lane, south side of Castelrock Lane to 100 feet south of Cobblestone Lane
- W Stone Run Lane, Nathan Drive to Stonebrook Lane
- Arden Drive, Stonebrook Lane to Woodhaven Lane
- Canterbury Way, Castlerock Lane to Woodhaven Lane
- Coventry Court, Canterbury Way to cul-de-sac
- Cranbrook Lane, Canterbury Way to Holmes Avenue
- Hampshire Court, end to Cranbrook Lane
- Hampton Lane, Arden Drive to Woodhaven Lane
- Haven Lane, Woodhaven Lane to Woodhaven Lane
- Sheffield Circle, Canterbury Way to cul-de-sac
- Westminster Place, end to Cranbrook Lane
- Woodhaven Lane, Nathan Drive to Cobblestone Lane
- Colonial Way, Leesburg Lane to Cobblestone Lane
- Cumberland Drive, 49th South to Leesburg Lane
- Gettysburg Lane, Cumberland Drive to Victorian Way
- Harrisburg Lane, dead end to Victorian Way
- Leesburg Circle, Leesburg Lane to cul-de-sac
- Leesburg Lane, E 125 Leesburg Lane to west of 285 Leesburg Lane
- Martinsburg Lane, west dead end to east dead end
- Plantation Lane, east end of 126 Plantation Way to west cul-de-sac
- Richmond Lane, west cul-de-sac to Victorian Way
- Victorian Way, 49th S to Harrisburg Lane
- Williamsburg Lane, Leesburg Lane to west cul-de-sac
- Shoup Avenue, Broadway to D Street
- Park Avenue, B Street to D Street
- Capital Avenue, Broadway to D Street
- Memorial Drive, Broadway to D Street (including roundabout)
- A Street, Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue
- B Street, Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue
- Constitution Way, Capital Avenue to Yellowstone Avenue
- D Street, Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue
The project is anticipated to be completed in 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions.
Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
For questions or concerns about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.
