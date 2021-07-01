Anonymous donors announce $100,000 matching grant challenge to pay off CFBIF warehouse

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Four anonymous women have collaborated under the moniker “The Four Amigas” to introduce a matching grant opportunity to help pay off the recent purchase of the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls (CFBIF) food storage warehouse.

They have dedicated to match up to $100,000 of community or corporate donations made toward the pay-off of the warehouse loan collected by December 2022.

After 41 years of service to East Idaho communities and multiple food storage locations, CFBIF is now the proud owner of their food storage warehouse located at 1895 N. Blvd in Idaho Falls.

A legacy gift to the community, this warehouse stores both dry and refrigerated food items, along with a Diaper Bank, school pantry donations, and a newly organized mattress program.

Thanks to the generosity of The Four Amigas, Community Food Basket Idaho Falls is challenging the community to participate in this unique campaign to raise a total of $200,000 towards the principal amount of the building loan.

"Ariel Jackson, and the Board of Directors of the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls, have worked tirelessly to create a welcoming and safe place for the wonderful work they do. We Amigas believe that Idaho Falls is indeed a community that cares about everyone. We could not pass up this opportunity to lessen the burden of debt for this outstanding group,” The Four Amigas said.

“We’re incredibly blessed to the be recipient of a matching challenge grant from The Four Amigas and grateful that this group of distinguished women care about feeding the food insecure in their community,” CFBIF Executive Director Ariel Jackson said.

Community Food Basket’s 5-day per week food distribution program has become a staple of our community as the need for food has risen significantly over the past two years. CFBIF works to meet the emergency food needs of families and individuals facing food-insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area and is feeding up to 2,000 local families per month.

If you’re interested in contributing, donate HERE and leave the word “WAREHOUSE” in your donation comment or mail a check payable to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls at P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403 with “The 4Amigas” in the memo.