I-15 traffic brought to a standstill Friday night after serious accident

Idaho Falls

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) Emergency crews responded to a serious accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Fort Hall, Friday evening.

The accident happened just after 9 P.M.

Idaho State Police say, the was crash was on northbound I-15 at milepost 77, just south of Fort Hall.

We are told a motorcycle rider was involved. One person was taken away in a ground ambulance. An air ambulance helicopter did touch down, but it's unclear if someone was transported away by the helicopter.

No further information has been released.