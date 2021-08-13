DEQ issues air pollution forecast and caution for east Idaho

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison

and Teton counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the moderate category and is forecast to climb into the unhealthy for sensitive groups with periods of unhealthy throughout the weekend. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.

There is a voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).