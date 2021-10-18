Fire destroys apartment

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Clean up and recovery is underway at an apartment complex in Ammon.

This after a fire on Saturday caused about $100,000 in damage.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at the Eastridge Apartments on Curlew Drive by Walmart.

It started in a ground-level apartment, destroying the interior of the unit and damaging the exterior of surrounding units.

No one was injured, and the fire was quickly put out.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from clothing that was too close to a heater.