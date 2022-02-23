East Idaho education project grant deadline March 1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Community Foundation is seeking grant applications to the Idaho Future Fund for projects that will support gaps in K-12 educational programs that affect the quality of education in Idaho.

Focus areas include preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools and public school libraries and supplemental education programs. Grants are typically in the range of $10,000 to $20,000 and the deadline to apply is March 1.

You can learn more HERE.

Grants are open to 501(c)(3) public charities and public educational institutions in Idaho. Eligible east Idaho counties are: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton.

In 2021, the following projects in east Idaho received funding: