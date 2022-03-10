Alturas Academy students raise almost $7K for Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Alturas Academy fourth and fifth graders raised $6,800 for the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls that distributes food across the street from the school.

“We are beyond thrilled,” Jackson said. “These kids really put the work in to developing a business plan for a carnival as part of their learning process and then executing the plan to raise funds. We are in awe of their hard work and grateful to have been selected to receive the funds to fight hunger and food insecurity.”

With CFBIF’s ability to turn every $1 donated into $4.80 worth of food, this money could purchase 19,200 lbs of food that would provide 14,769 meals to struggling families in Eastern Idaho.

“Through the economics units our 4/5th graders were studying, they were able to organize and run an entirely student-run carnival. Students had to develop business plans and borrow money from administration to create and host this event. We believe that through this hands-on learning students are not only able to develop a greater understanding of economic concepts but understand how they can better help their community. They were very passionate about the community food basket from the beginning and the help it provides the community. We are beyond proud of their hard work and accomplishments," Alturas Academy said.

Dollars collected allow CFBIF to purchase needed food items all year. Partnering with local grocery stores and purchasing in pallet quantities helps CFBIF get the best prices on needed staple items.

A donation presentation will be held in the Alturas Academy gymnasium, 151 N Ridge Ave, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

If you’re interested in contributing to Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, donate HERE or mail a check payable to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls at P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403.