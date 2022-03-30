Bonneville High School choirs spread music across New York City

NEW YORK CITY (KIFI) - Some of our local students are getting the chance to perform on the other side of the country.

Bonneville High School Bonnevaires and Bel Cantos choirs are in New York City this week.

The choirs have had opportunities to sing all over the city including Ellis Island, the 911 Memorial and Bethesda Fountain and will be at Queens College on Thursday.

The choirs will wrap up its tour this Friday with a performance in Carnegie Hall.