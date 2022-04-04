Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 5:21 PM
IFFD reminds you not to burn when it is windy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department wants to remind you not to do any kind of outside burning when it is windy like it is today.

The department sent out this tweet earlier Monday.

