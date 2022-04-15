TSA detects firearm in traveler’s carry-on luggage at Idaho Falls Airport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIF) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport detected a 9 mm Glock 43X pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and a second magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in the carry-on luggage of a male passenger ticketed for travel to Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday.

Officials say this occurred around 12:30 p.m. during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint.

Upon discovery of the firearm, TSA immediately notified airport law enforcement, and they responded to the security checkpoint. Law enforcement questioned the traveler who was allowed to continue on his flight. The incident has been referred to the Bonneville County prosecutor’s office for review.

This is the second firearm discovered by TSA in carry-on luggage at Idaho Falls in 2022. At this same point in 2021, TSA officers had detected one firearm in carry-on luggage. In all of 2021, TSA found 10 guns at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport security checkpoint.

TSA reminds travelers to be aware of the contents of their bag to ensure they are not bringing firearms, or other prohibited items in carry-on luggage.

“TSA is seeing more travelers at Idaho Falls Regional Airport than ever before and along with that, we are also seeing an increase in the number of undeclared or improperly packed firearms like the one today,” TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose said. “We want to remind everyone planning to fly out of Idaho Falls to carefully inspect your bag before you pack it and head to the airport. This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with the embarrassment of having a long talk with law enforcement. So, remember to pack light and pack right!”

TSA reviews the circumstances of firearm incidents and may levy a civil penalty against the passenger. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to the statutory maximum of more than $10,000 per violation. TSA evaluates each incident on a case-by-case basis.

In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense, and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger should go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.