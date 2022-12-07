Senior citizens in assisted living need company

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - While many of us are making plans to gather together this holiday season, many seniors could be alone. Loneliness is a big challenge in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

People there often feel left out of their own community. Most of them aren't able to help out their local town or do some of the hobbies they used to do any more. It's a downhill spiral that can lead to depression.

Many administrators say they are still trying to help bring more community into their assisted living communities after COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic, isolation was key for the physical health of many of these seniors, but it took quite the toll for a lot of their mental health.

Now, there are many ways to help out. Administrators say that we can write letters, Christmas cards or just become pen pals with many of these senior citizens. The best way though is to meet most of these people in person for a visit. In order to find out exactly how to help, administrators say to call the nearest assisted living facility to see their specific needs and guidelines.