2023 Liberty on Parade registration announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the 2023 ‘Liberty on Parade’ annual Independence Day parade registration will open on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Registration for the parade will only be available online HERE.

Liberty on Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The parade will start at Idaho Falls High School and end at Tautphaus Park.

This year’s theme is ‘America the Beautiful.’ Rob Spear, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, will be this year’s Grand Marshal.

“This parade is the biggest event that the Chamber of Commerce puts on," Interim CEO Steve Hunter said. "The parade is something that we look forward to every year, and we are excited to showcase businesses and members of our community.”