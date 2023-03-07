Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 2:43 PM
Published 3:51 PM

2023 Liberty on Parade registration announced

KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the 2023 ‘Liberty on Parade’ annual Independence Day parade registration will open on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Registration for the parade will only be available online HERE.

Liberty on Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The parade will start at Idaho Falls High School and end at Tautphaus Park.

This year’s theme is ‘America the Beautiful.’ Rob Spear, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, will be this year’s Grand Marshal.

“This parade is the biggest event that the Chamber of Commerce puts on," Interim CEO Steve Hunter said. "The parade is something that we look forward to every year, and we are excited to showcase businesses and members of our community.”

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content