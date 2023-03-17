St. Paddy’s Day on Park returns to Downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation will present St. Paddy’s Day on Park this Saturday, March 18.

The event will go from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the 300 block of Park Avenue in Downtown Idaho Falls between A Street and Broadway.

Leprechauns and guests alike will enjoy local craft beers, fresh Guinness on tap, domestic brews, wine, sodas and water from Watkins Distributing and TEC Distributing LLC Idaho.

Leprechaun SWAG will be given out to the first hundred patrons attending. Live music will be on stage from The Opskamatrists (5 – 7 pm) and SCRATCH will close the event out (7 -9 pm). Pickett Boy's BBQ and The Popcorn People will provide delicious food and snacks. All ages are welcome. This is a family-friendly event.

“After a 3-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring St. Paddy’s Day on Park back to Downtown Idaho Falls,” Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation executive director Catherine Smith said. “Not only does this event showcase the local award-winning breweries we have here in our region with their craft brews along with domestic beers and wine, but provides a fun and safe environment for families and patrons to celebrate St Patrick’s Day very festively. Guinness will be on tap as well, of course. We are hopeful folks from around the east Idaho region seek Idaho Falls out for their Leprechaun fun this weekend. Downtown Idaho Falls offers something unique – distinctive experiences that are unmatched for excellence and enjoyment. We hope everyone enjoys this weekend safely and has a wonderful time partaking in our local hospitality and entrepreneurship in Downtown Idaho Falls.”