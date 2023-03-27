Annual F&G fur auction online in 2023, begins April 10

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the third straight year, Idaho Fish and Game's annual fur auction will be held entirely online beginning April 10.

This year’s auction of furs, hides, antlers and other items will be run by Wears Auctioneering West. The online auction begins April 10 and ends April 24 at 3 p.m. (MDT). Potential buyers will soon be able to see photos of items on its website.

Furs, whole carcasses, antlers, skulls and other items will be available during IDFG's annual online auction April 10 through April 24.

Furs, whole carcasses, antlers, skulls and other items are up for grabs at the auction. All items were either found, seized as evidence or salvaged. All carcasses are considered unfit for human consumption and are sold for use of non-edible portions only. Antlers may be sold as small bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates.

Potential buyers must provide a valid email and credit card for bidding approval. A 10% buyer’s premium will be added to each sale. Sales tax will be assessed against all sales, unless the buyer provides a Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate.

A Taxidermist-Furbuyer license is required to purchase raw skins or parts of bear, mountain lion or wolf or any raw furbearer hide, skin or pelt. Resident licenses are $40 for one year, and nonresident licenses are $187. The license can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office prior to the auction.

Nonresident purchasers should be aware that their state may not allow import of the hides or parts of bear, mountain lion, bobcat or otter. Be sure to check state regulations before purchasing these items.

A person who has killed an animal illegally and that animal has been confiscated and put up for sale at the auction, may not buy that animal or any part of it at the auction. Nor may another person buy the animal or any part of it on their behalf. A violation would be considered an illegal purchase of wildlife.

Winning bidders can pick up items at Idaho Fish and Game’s regional office, 99 Highway 93 North, in Salmon. Pick up dates and times are Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Arrangements should be made 24 hours prior to pick up. Shipping is not available.

For more information, visit www.wearswest.com or call the Fish and Game in Salmon at 208-756-2271.