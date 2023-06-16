Skip to Content
Free family bike event Saturday

Published 9:44 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just Ride Idaho's 2023 Free Family Bike Event is set for Saturday, June 17 at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.

The event is free to the public.

Event Includes:

  • Free bike safety checks for all types of pedal bikes.
  • 400 free Bontrager bike helmets handed out on a first come basis.
  • Free bike challenge shirts for all kids
  • Free 3.5 mile Family Bike Ride starting at noon
  • Free hot dogs, chips and sodas
  • Free GRIT League obstacle course

Event Schedule:

  • 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: Free bike safety checks by Teton Toyota and Idaho Mountain Trading Technicians, 400 Free bike helmets handed out
  • 12:00 Noon: Family Bike Ride around Freeman Park Path
  • 12:30 p.m..- 2:00 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips, and sodas. GRIT League kids obstacle course, bike rodeo, and bike demos!

Click HERE for event information and updates.

