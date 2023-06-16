Free family bike event Saturday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just Ride Idaho's 2023 Free Family Bike Event is set for Saturday, June 17 at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.
The event is free to the public.
Event Includes:
- Free bike safety checks for all types of pedal bikes.
- 400 free Bontrager bike helmets handed out on a first come basis.
- Free bike challenge shirts for all kids
- Free 3.5 mile Family Bike Ride starting at noon
- Free hot dogs, chips and sodas
- Free GRIT League obstacle course
Event Schedule:
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: Free bike safety checks by Teton Toyota and Idaho Mountain Trading Technicians, 400 Free bike helmets handed out
- 12:00 Noon: Family Bike Ride around Freeman Park Path
- 12:30 p.m..- 2:00 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips, and sodas. GRIT League kids obstacle course, bike rodeo, and bike demos!
Click HERE for event information and updates.