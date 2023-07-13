Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

2 dogs saved from house fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department worked to put out a house fire Wednesday. 

It happened at a small single story home in the 3000 block of Creekside Drive around 6:49 p.m.

No one was home when the kitchen fire started, but the owners two dogs were still inside when crews arrived. 

Both dogs were rescued by firefighters, one of which was resuscitated by the homeowner.

The fire was extinguished by 7:03 p.m.  

Damages are estimated at $100,000.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

